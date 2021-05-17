Phase three of thermal imaging project completed at Hawaii’s five major airports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state transportation department just completed phase three of the airport’s thermal screening project by installing facial imaging equipment at Hawaii’s five major airports.

Passengers who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will have their image taken which will only be used by airport workers to help identify the person so they can pull them aside.

The passenger’s temperature will then be checked again

If it’s still high, more medical screening will be required.

“That picture allows them to identify you and then to pull you aside for some..Like I said, some extra vetting and to find out where you’ve been, if you’ve come into contact that sort of things,” said Jai Cunningham of the Department of Transportation.

All images will remain anonymous and will not be connected to a passenger’s personal information.

It will also be deleted after 30 minutes.