Phase 1C to begin March 15, vaccinations extended to those 65 and over

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has announced that the state will begin phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Monday, March 15.

Under phase 1C, individuals who are 65 years old or older, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers will be eligible to be vaccinated. Those under phase 1A and phase 1B will continue to be eligible for the vaccine. According to the DOH, 47% of the state’s population falls under this group.

Essential workers are considered individuals in industries and occupations that are important to the functioning of society and those whose jobs put them at increased risk of exposure. This includes people who work in hotels and hospitality, food service, banking and finance, transportation, construction, media, logistics, information technology and more.

“This is another huge step in the ongoing effort to protect Hawaii residents from COVID-19,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We will continue to administer vaccines soon after they arrive and are pleased we can now offer shots to more people.”

Registration opportunities for those in phase 1c have not yet been announced.

