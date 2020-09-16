People’s Open Markets to reopen this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu announced it will allow the People’s Open Markets – a city-sponsored farmer’s market – to reopen this Saturday, Sept. 19. The markets have been known to help support many local businesses and farmers across the island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials originally closed the People’s Open Markets on Aug. 8 in response to the second surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Under the current “stay-at-home” order, certified farmers’ markets are considered essential businesses. With park parking lots reopened, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation decided to resume market operations once the attendance of enough market vendors was confirmed.

City officials say physical distancing and face mask requirements that were established for the markets prior to the Aug. 8 closure will again be enforced.

For more information about The People’s Open Market, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2