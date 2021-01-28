People unable to take the vaccine will be vulnerable until Hawaii reaches herd immunity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Medical experts are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, but there are those who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons that may be left vulnerable until Hawaii reaches herd immunity.

Experts admit no one can guarantee things will fully return back to how they were pre-COVID-19, even after herd immunity has been achieved.

Hawaii Healthcare Liaison Lt. Gov. Josh Green said, 127,419 vaccinations have been given statewide.

“We’ve done five times more shots than we’ve had cases of COVID. We’re the only state in the country that’s doing that well,” Green said.

But what options do people unable to take it have?

Hawaii Pacific Health Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Melinda Ashton said, simple prevention protocols are their only defense right now.

“Wearing your mask, social distancing, hand hygiene, don’t gather in crowds, all of those things are still the same way to protect yourself, while you’re either waiting to get the vaccine, or if you’re not able to,” Ashton explained.

Ashton said, less than 2% of the population are unable to get the shot.

“There are very few people that are actually unable to take the vaccine. The real problem we’ve got right now is you don’t have enough vaccine for everybody. So the same rules apply. So whether you were allergic to a first dose of one of the either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines with anaphylaxis, then you can’t get another one,” she said.

Children under 16 years old also should not take it.

Ashton said, pregnant or nursing mothers and patients undergoing some medical treatments should check with their doctor first.

“It could leave a part of our kupuna vulnerable if they can’t take those shots,” Green said. “So they’re going to have to keep adjusting their life to be safe.”

Green said, there are several different vaccines in development but no one knows if they will be any safer for those unable to take the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“Interestingly, the first two that came out are going to err on the safer side, because they don’t have any active virus in them at all,” Green said. “These are just mRNA vaccines, which means it’s a little fragment that stimulates the immune system, and it’s not active infectious material.”

He said, reaching herd immunity will help, however.

“Please get it when your your turn comes because you will be protecting those who can’t take the shot, you’ll be protecting kids that can’t be vaccinated,” Green explained.

According to Green, Hawaii could see life return to some sense of normalcy next fall if people continue to get the shot.

Ashton said, there are other things to consider

“There are some questions now with these new variants. And maybe the whole thing is going to be pushed out a lot longer than we had hoped. It’s really hard to say,” Ashton said. “But we do need herd immunity against whichever strain of the vaccine is going around before we can gather in large groups safely.

“Trusting that the science is actually going to help us and that it is useful to learn as we go rather than rigidly saying you have to tell me one thing once and never tell me a change that’s not realistic right now.”