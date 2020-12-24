People flock to malls, some say they’re not as crowded as last Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is just two days away and the pandemic has not stopped the usual last-minute shoppers from hitting the malls. Retail Merchants of Hawaii says they are seeing an increase of people at malls this week, but stores are not as crowded as before the pandemic.

It appears some may have given up on online shopping.

“We saw an uptick in online sales up until about early last week, and then people realize that shipping was not going to make it here on time for Christmas,” said Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.

Yamaki says, a lot of people are buying merchandise online and then utilize curbside or in-store pickup. Some businesses at Ala Moana Center saw lines of people waiting to go in.

“Malls may seem a little bit more crowded as well because people have to stand in line to get into certain stores because of the 50% occupancy, that requirement that we have,” she said. “You know, you see people in the store, but there’s enough for them to social distance. So we’re not really concerned about that.”

Other pandemic impacts, such as the two lockdowns on Oahu, made it a challenging year for Simply Organized at Kahala Mall.

“You know, we’re hoping that this holiday season will help make up for some of the losses the rest of the year,” said Carol Ai May, City Mill and Simply Organized Vice President. “I think people are so concerned about sanitation and hygiene. And, you know, nobody’s really going out this year, right?. So this is a year for practical gifts. And those are some of the things that we have seen people buy as gifts.”

While it is not as busy as last Christmas, the crowds may remind some of what it used to be like before COVID.

“It’s nice to see so many people shopping and everyone is getting into the Christmas spirit,” said shopper Thanh Nguyen.

Only a handful of stores at Kahala Mall will be open on Christmas Day, but Ala Moana Center will be closed.