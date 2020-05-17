Penguins ‘stir crazy’ without zoo visitors take field trip to Missouri art museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Penguins at the museum!

No, it’s not a comedy movie or an impossible scenario. It’s simply a little fun between the Kansas City Zoo and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

“We are so happy to today welcome our colleagues from the zoo and thank our special friends, and actually, we see how they react to art,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Director and CEO of the museum, said.

A video, posted on the Nelson-Atkins Facebook page and shared with sister station WDAF, shows a trio of penguins first standing near the entrance. As time passes, the adorable birds begin to get curious and start running around the museum.

“Quarantine has caused everyone to go a little stir crazy, even the residents of the Kansas City Zoo. So several of the penguins decided to go on a field trip to the Nelson-Atkins, which is still closed, to get a little culture,” the caption on the video states.

At one point, a penguin runs by a painting and briefly pauses to examine the art before continuing on.

“These are Peruvian penguins, so we were speaking a little Spanish, and they really appreciated art history,” Zugazagoitia said in the video.

The museum announced it would close for three weeks in a statement on March 13, which has since been extended. The zoo announced it would temporarily close on Tuesday, March 17. Both have remained closed since.

“Our animals really miss having visitors come up and see them.” Randy Wisthoff, executive director and CEO of the zoo, said. “We were happy to visit, and the penguins absolutely loved it.”