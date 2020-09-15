Peeps cancels holiday-themed candy due to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One type of candy will not be available this year.
Holiday-themed “Peeps” will not be released for Halloween or Christmas in 2020 because the company had to temporarily suspend production earlier this year due to COVID-19.
The same company also makes Mikes and Ikes and Hot Tamales.
Holiday versions of those candies also will not be in stores.
