Peeps cancels holiday-themed candy due to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One type of candy will not be available this year.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]



Holiday-themed “Peeps” will not be released for Halloween or Christmas in 2020 because the company had to temporarily suspend production earlier this year due to COVID-19.

The same company also makes Mikes and Ikes and Hot Tamales.

Holiday versions of those candies also will not be in stores.

Latest Stories on KHON2