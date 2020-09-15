Peeps cancels holiday-themed candy due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One type of candy will not be available this year.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]


Holiday-themed “Peeps” will not be released for Halloween or Christmas in 2020 because the company had to temporarily suspend production earlier this year due to COVID-19.

The same company also makes Mikes and Ikes and Hot Tamales.

Holiday versions of those candies also will not be in stores.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories