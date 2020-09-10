Pediatrician, parents say Mayor Caldwell’s order is blocking children’s health

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Under the City and County of Honolulu’s new emergency orders, parents are not allowed to accompany small children in beaches, parks, hiking trails, or botanical gardens due to these places being limited to solo activity.

The controversial decision by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell goes against the advice of pediatricians and frustrates parents who say that the rules are harming the development of keiki.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children should get at least an hour of exercise per day, maybe more.

“Some research indicates that two to 5-year-olds should engage in two or more hours per day of physical activity,” their website says about preschool-aged children. “Play spent outdoors in this age group seems to yield more active play than when play occurs indoors.”

Local pediatrician Dr. Amy Harpstrite agrees.

“We’ve been seeing so many problems during the coronavirus lockdown where children are getting zero exercise. The parents feel that they should only be in the house, and we have the lockdown orders that say stay at home, then parents interpret that as never go outside and it’s so hard for children to not be doing any activity at all outside,” Dr. Harpstrite said.

Oahu resident Marcus Landsberg is a father of a 6-year-old and a baby. Juggling homeschooling, work, nap schedules, downstairs neighbors, and no parks open makes adequate exercise for his eldest nearly impossible.

“The problem is whoever made these rules, either has yards doesn’t live in an apartment and doesn’t understand the pain of working class Honolulu.” Landsberg said.

Under the new city and county orders, families can still access the ocean as a place to exercise, but they can’t take breaks together on the beach. Some parents say that even the ocean has its limits.

“I have a 2-year-old, and it’s really difficult when a 2-year-old is ready to take a break,” said Liz Keizer. “There’s no breaking. So it’s the moment. It’s the moment she’s done, we’re all done like we can’t. She and I can’t go and just sit in the sand.”

Dr. Harpstrite says, there are still ways for kids to get physical if they’re stuck indoors. She suggests activities like push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, planking, Zumba, and even dancing.

“So that’s an option, but really we really hope that they clarify the order to say, children can be out exercising with their parents. They need to be able to go to a safe place,” Dr. Harpstrite said.

A concern by pediatricians is also the amount of electronic screen time that children are getting from distance learning and being stuck inside at home.

“Under 2-years-old the recommendation is zero screen time from ages two to five, the recommendation is an hour or less in a day, and for older children is at the most two hours a day. Again, we hear stories from parents who say, oh, that’s all they do for hours and hours, like six, eight hours and It’s horrifying as a pediatrician when you’re talking about the development of a child, they need to be doing something else where they’re clearing their heads, but also just getting that physical activity,” Dr. Harpstrite said.