HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Honolulu Hale will be red, white, and blue in the colors of the flag of Hawaii thru April 30.

This is a statement of solidarity by the residents of Oahu who are staying at home and working at home during this pandemic, to make sure that those on the front line of fighting this virus, medical personnel and Honolulu's first responders, are protected and supported through the strict social distancing actions of our residents.