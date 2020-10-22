Pearlridge to offer 200 additional tickets for Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

WAIMALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center will be adding 200 extra tickets for its Drive-Thru Candy Crawl at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. The Halloween-themed event is free and will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Guests can register for the 200 additional tickets when they become available online on Oct. 28.

Pearlridge announced the tickets are being added due to popular demand in a social media post on Oct. 21.

