Pearlridge Center prepares and donates hundreds of meals to those in need

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center recently donated over 350 prepared meals to houseless individuals.  On Monday, the center’s management team launched this grassroots effort to help feed those in need during COVID-19 and potentially flatten the curve.  The state’s largest enclosed shopping center delivered individual sack lunches packed with peanut butter jelly sandwiches, fresh fruits and bottled water to The Institute for Human Services (IHS). 

“In our conversation with IHS, we learned how important it is for meals to be delivered to those unsheltered because it helps to minimize the need to search for food during this pandemic,” said Diana Su, Pearlridge Center’s marketing and communications director. “So we are hoping these meals will allow IHS to further ramp up their efforts in community outreach.”

On Friday, ten of the center’s employees pulled together resources, purchased bulk food supplies and worked together to assemble pre-package meals for IHS staff to distribute throughout the week. The center will continue to prepare pre-packaged meals on a weekly basis for IHS to distribute and is looking into purchasing additional food supplies to help replenish IHS’ pantry.

“It’s inspiring to see our team come together and work on giving back to our community which is something we are all very passionate about. Moving forward, we plan on identifying a few more organizations to support,” said Su.

Trending Stories