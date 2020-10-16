Pearlridge Center hosting Candy Crawl Drive-Thru on Oct. 30

If you are looking for safe ways to celebrate the spooky season, Pearlridge Center is hosting a contact-free Candy Crawl Drive-Thru event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. Cars will make their way around the parking lot picking up candy from some 50 merchants.

The event is free, but guests must pre-register online by 2 p.m. on Oc. 30. Participants are asked to celebrate by dressing up in costume, but they remain must inside their vehicle.

There will be music by Krater96’s Mandy Suganuma, a Bleizn FX classic car show, and special characters to add excitement and fright to the experience.

On Oct. 30, registered guests are asked to follow these steps:

Guests must enter Pearlridge from Moanalua Road, near Ross Dress For Less, to check-in at the Registration Area which will open at 4:45 p.m. Please have printed admission tickets or digital copy ready for display through the car window.

Trick-or-treat bags will be provided for each registered participant. Bags will be attached to the vehicle door handles or side-view mirrors for a safe, hands-free experience.

Guests will be asked to keep windows closed and must remain in the vehicle at all times through the course to ensure everyone’s safety. Mask wearing will be strictly enforced.

Pearlridge Center is also partnering with the Food Allergy Research & Education to provide options for children with food allergies through the Teal Pumpkin Project. To register for the program, select the Teal Pumpkin ticket instead of regular admission.

Teal Pumpkin registrants will receive a special teal-colored trick-or-treat bag on event-day, indicating the need for alternative treats at each Candy Crawl Station.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is an effort to raise food allergy awareness and will offer non-food items and toys to make Halloween more inclusive for every guest.

All guests must adhere to the Pearlridge Code of Conduct while on the property during the event. For more information, click here.

