Pearlridge Center closes immediately, exceptions for essential goods and services

HONOLULU (KHON) — Pearlridge Center announced that it is closed as of today, March 23rd, at 11:00 a.m.

The statement announcing its closure is as follows:

“In recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Pearlridge Center will be closed until further notice, effective today at 11 a.m.

Exceptions include restaurants with carry-out and/or delivery services with exterior-facing entrances that may remain open offering essential goods and services to the community. Additional exceptions include healthcare, grocery stores and banks with exterior entrances.

Pearlridge Center’s top priority is protecting the health and safety of its guests, retailers and employees.

Updates will be posted to its social media pages and stories. Please follow @Pearlridge on Facebook or Instagram for more information. Pearlridge Center brings people together and will continue to do so in the future.”