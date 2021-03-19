Pearlridge adds second showing of Disney-Pixar film for Friday drive-in

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Tickets for a free drive-in movie at Pealridge Center were all taken in less than two minutes on Friday, March 19, 2021.

The mall added a second showing for the same day.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

It’s taking place Friday, March 26 at 3 p.m. in the mall’s mauka parking area fronting Macy’s.

Reservations for this new showing open on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at https://pearlridgeonline.com/

The sold out movie plays Friday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but must wear face masks.

The feature film for both the afternoon and evening showings is Disney-Pixar’s “Onward.”