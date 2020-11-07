Pearl Harbor submarine museum USS Bowfin reopens to the public

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Looking for something to do this weekend? How about a visit to one of Hawaii’s most historic submarines? The USS Bowfin Submarine reopened to the public Friday after initially closing at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

USS Bowfin management says they have put in place advanced health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors of the museum will need to wear face coverings, social distancing and adhere to newly posted interpretive signs meant to guide guests through the outdoor exhibits.

“We’ve taken advantage of the closures this year to make a number of improvements to our campus and we look forward to welcoming the public,” said Chuck Merkel, Executive Director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Memorial Association.

The submarine museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. General admission to the USS Bowfin is $15 per adult and $7 for children under 12-years-old. Organizers are requesting that all tickets be purchased online in advance to any visitation.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2