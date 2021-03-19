Pearl Harbor provides visiting tips due to increased admittance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rangers at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial provided tips for visiting the memorial park on Friday, March 19, after seeing an increase in visitation due to the return of tourism to Hawaii.

Park staff said, they want to make sure everyone’s visit is special and memorable.

Here are some tips from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial:

Plan Ahead March is always a season of increased visitation at the Pearl Harbor Visitation Center. The walk-in first-come-first-served ticket system has been replaced by a touchless ticketing system. U.S. Navy vessel capacity is limited to 50 people per program time to ticketed guests only. Click here to reserve tickets ahead of time.



Arrive Early Road construction is ongoing and visitors are advised to allow for additional time to account for detours. Visitors are advised to arrive at the Visitor Center one hour before their program time. Check-in at the Ticket Validation Desk at the Park Theater no later than 10 minutes before the program. Individuals who miss the last call risk forfeiting their seats. Available unoccupied seats will be filled by individuals waiting on standby.



Have a Backup Plan Visit the museums, watch the 23-minute park film on the open-air lanai or take in the shoreline views. Participate in the Pacific Historic Parks-managed Audio Tour, become a Jr. Ranger (sold in the bookstore) or visit the Virtual Reality Center. Visit the neighboring Pacific Historic Site Partners like the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park, Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation museum



Do Your Homework Check the Pearl Harbor website for up-to-date information on tips for planning trips. Pearl Harbor National Memorial, the Visitor Center, grounds, museums and USS Arizona Memorial Program participation are free. Click here to view basic information from the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) or click here to visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Facebook page.



Officials are asking the public to wash their hands, watch their distance and wear their masks. Face masks are required in every NPS building and facility.