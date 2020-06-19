Pearl Harbor National Memorial to increase access to visitor center, museum, grounds

150603-N-GI544-344 PEARL HARBOR (June 03, 2015) Sailors, assigned to various commands in Hawaii, work to repair the floating dock next to the USS Arizona Memorial. A team of military and civilian engineers, divers, Seabees, crane operators and others are completing repairs to the dock and brow leading to the Memorial. The floating dock was inadvertently […]

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor National Memorial will increase access to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, museum, and grounds.

The USS Bowfin is also reopening. This follows the guidelines by Mayor Kirk Caldwell allowing museums on Oahu to reopen starting Friday, June 19.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with these entities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will use a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis service-wide.

Beginning June 19, visitors will be able to access the park’s two world-class museums, wayside exhibits and enjoy a panoramic view of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial from across the harbor.

The USS Arizona Memorial program, which provides access to the Memorial itself, will resume at a later date.

