Pearl Harbor National Memorial temporarily closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor National Memorial closes temporarily following guidance from the CDC, public health officials and NPS Public Health Service Officers. The closure starts March 16.
For more information, visit the National Park Service website.
