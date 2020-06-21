Pearl Harbor National Memorial reopens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pearl Harbor National Memorial reopened June 19, 2020 after being closed for a little more than three months.

It was closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USS Arizona Memorial Museum Store has safety improvements including markers for social distancing.

There will be a limit on how many people are allowed in at one time.

Visitors can admire the view of the USS Arizona Memorial but they are not being allowed on it at this time.

THE LATEST ON KHON2