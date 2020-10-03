Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu placed on COVID-19 reserve after testing positive

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback and former Pearl City standout Jordan Ta’amu has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, it was also reported that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. The Chiefs and Patriots were slated to play each other on Sunday, but due to the positive tests on both sides, the game will likely be pushed to Monday or Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Coincidentally, Ta’amu was tasked with emulating Newton for Kansas City’s scout team.

Ta’amu is the second player with Hawaii ties in the NFL to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Earlier in the week, Tennessee Titans linebacker and Saint Louis alum Kamalei Correa had also tested positive.