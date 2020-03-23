Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu agrees to terms with Kansas City Chiefs

After a successful run in the XFL that was cut short, former Pearl City and Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a tweet from his agent Kenny Zuckerman.

Ta’amu played in five games for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL’s first season since 2001. The BattleHawks finished 3-2 in a season that was shortened by COVID-19 concerns.

Ta’amu finished the season as league’s completion percentage leader at 72.3 percent, completing 97 of his 134 passes for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

XFL players were free to sign with NFL teams after the season. The cancellation of the season gave Ta’amu an early opportunity to latch on with the defending Super Bowl champions.