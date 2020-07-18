Mass testing continues at Pearl City Nursing Home after cluster grows

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Pearl City Nursing Home (PCNH) on Friday, July 17, is conducting its third testing round of all staff and residents.

Their second test, which happened earlier in the week, revealed that a staff member and a few more residents tested positive for COVID-19. The current total for the cluster at the nursing home is 10, the facility confirmed.

“The results were delayed a bit, so we were not able to immediately isolate everyone until we were notified of the results. Once we had the results, we were able to isolate the newly positive residents in the Red Zone and the staff was notified not to come in to work,” according to the facility in a statement on Thursday.

The facility said that the new cases were not a surprise, as “the newly positive residents were in consistent close proximity of the original group prior to being tested.”

Premier Medical Group Hawaii Founder and President Dr. Scott Miscovich first announced the cluster of six on July 12. His team was called to the nursing home after an employee tested positive for the virus.

PCNH says that it will be transferring the residents with COVID-19 to acute facilities.

“This is not due to any symptomatic distress that occurred with the residents. In consultation with Dr. Miscovich and our Medical Director, we felt it was an appropriate decision to make to ensure the continuity of care. The safety of our staff and residents is a priority. Families trust us with their loved ones, and when we feel the resident can be better served in a different setting, they also trust us to make the right decision,” the facility wrote.

It adds that all families were notified and consulted prior to the transfer of the residents.

Here’s the full statement below:

We are undergoing our third round of testing of all staff and residents today. Our second test, which occurred earlier in the week, revealed one more staff member who converted and a few more residents. The results were delayed a bit, so we were not able to immediately isolate everyone until we were notified of the results. Once we had the results, we were able to isolate the newly positive residents in the Red Zone and the staff was notified not to come in to work. There were no real “surprises” with the results as the newly positive residents were in consistent close proximity of the original group prior to being tested. You may have seen or heard on the news about the transfer of residents out to acute facilities. This is not due to any symptomatic distress that occurred with the residents. In consultation with Dr. Miscovich and our Medical Director, we felt it was an appropriate decision to make to ensure the continuity of care. The safety of our staff and residents is a priority. Families trust us with their loved ones, and when we feel the resident can be better served in a different setting, they also trust us to make the right decision. All families were notified and consulted prior to the transfer of the residents. Again, we thank everyone for their support, encouragement, and understanding during these times. Stay safe. Pearl City Nursing Home Management

