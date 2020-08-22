Pastors decide to keep services online amid COVID-19 case surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell initially said no singing at all during religious services.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Since then, he has stepped back from that order to allow singing and wind instruments as long as it is done with 10 feet of distance.

Some pastors said the latest COVID-19 guidelines do not apply to them because they no longer hold in-person services amid the pandemic.

Churches like New Hope Oahu decided to go back to online services at the start of August when cases began to spike. Pastor John Tilton said he is not willing to gamble the health of members and staff.

Tilton said, “Although we took all of the protocols, we felt very safe in our protocols and our safety measures. But with the triple digits we are experiencing now, we didn’t want to put our members our staff and pastors at risk.”

Tilton said the decision became clear when a member of his church tested positive for the virus after attending a non-church event.

The Kailua United Methodist Church has kept-up with online services ever since the pandemic started, along with a few drive-in services.

Pastor Brian Belting said he does not see in-person services happening anytime soon. He said it is part of their tenets to do no harm.

“At least for me, I don’t necessarily know that gathering is the only way that we can worship,” Belting said. “You know, we can do all sorts of things to connect and we can connect without being in person as well. “

The Catholic Bishop of Honolulu recently updated guidelines for mass to include the city’s “Act Now” orders.

The new orders for catholic churches enforce face coverings at all times by those who attend mass and singing during the service. Wind instruments will be suspended with the exception of the organ.

The church is also reducing the number of people at meetings to five.

Belting said it is not a simple decision to ask members not to gather in person, but he is putting the health of others first.

“It’s also hard. I mean, religious freedom–we want to be able to worship together, I get it,” Belting said. “But, when you think about it, everyone else is being limited to the five. So the more we can participate in that as a community, perhaps the sooner we will be able to be back and worship.”

Latest Stories on KHON2