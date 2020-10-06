Party City prepares for unique Halloween shopping rush amid the Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Party City is a hot spot for all things Halloween.

Year after year, their various locations are packed with customers eager to get in the holiday spirit. This year, it’ll be very different due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re asking that people do not try things on,” said Andrew Shum, Vice President of Corporate Operations of Party City Hawaii. “So our dressing rooms will be closed. I know a lot of parents like to take the costumes for their kids and they’re trying it out in the aisles. We’re asking that you don’t do that either. We really want the costumes this year to be contactless as much as possible.”

Customers who are interested in a costume may take it out of the packaging and hold it up. Masks and social distancing will be required in store while shopping.

As far as inventory, the pandemic took a hit on manufacturing.

“There might be a limited supply for some of the Halloween accessories. So our advice is come early, because that’s going to give you the best chance of getting what you want. It’s just with some of the trendier costumes generally, regardless of the supply, it goes quickly this year.”

The Nimitz Party City location has a max capacity of 45 people in store at a time. The store also extended hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more shopping time.

“What we need is to get that money into the store, because that dictates what we can do for the next 12 months. We need to make sure we can celebrate for graduation next year, Valentine’s and New Year’s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re down revenue by about 50 percent from the previous year.”

Party City Hawaii is also making pricing adjustments to help those who are struggling amid the pandemic.

“So this year, we made a request to our head office when we were talking about pricing to really lower those prices. I believe virtually all of our costumes are lower than what they were last year to help people with their pocketbooks.”

