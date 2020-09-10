Parks, beaches, hiking trails now open for solo activity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The amended stay-at-home order for Oahu is now in effect Thursday morning for the next two weeks.

That means parks, beaches and hiking trails are back open – but only for solo use.

There are no exceptions for those living in the same household – including families and those with young children.

The mayor says this action draws a clear line to enforce the no gathering orders.

The current order will be in effect until September 23.

