Parker school welcomes students back to a socially distanced classroom

KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On August 10, over 295 Parker School students were welcomed back to a socially distanced classroom for the first time since its closure on March 13.

Students were welcomed to a classroom divided into smaller cohorts to help ease students, faculty, and parents into the school year.

The new safety protocols include daily health screenings, additional frequent cleaning from custodial staff, additional hand washing stations installed around campus as well as new desks and desk arrangements that allow 3 to 6 feet of social distance.

Additionally, school officials said lower school classes will continue to remain in “cohort bubbles” by grade to minimize the number of individuals with whom students are in contact with throughout the school day.

“Everyone is eager to return to campus to continue learning in this beautiful community,” says new Head of School, Stephen Dunn. “Students and faculty are so careful to keep our collective safety in mind as we navigate campus, classrooms and conversations. I am encouraged by the respect that they are paying to each other. We know that being on campus provides the best educational environment, so we are fortunate to bring everyone back to start the school year,”

Parents and students were given the choice to attend remotely. Parker School shared that approximately nine percent of students chose this option and were able to attend classes at scheduled times via remote technology, including cameras, microphones and speakers that have been added to every classroom.

“Families are always looking for a safe educational environment for their children, but more so during this pandemic,” says Parker Admissions Director, Makela Bruno-Kidani. “We are very fortunate to have a spacious campus with faculty and staff dedicated and committed to the health and safety of our students and entire school community.”

