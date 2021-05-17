Parents welcome news of in-person learning this fall

(HONOLULU) KHON2 — It’s the announcement many parents have been waiting for.

Public schools will go back to fulltime in-person learning this fall.

Parents are excited about it, but they have some concerns about their children’s safety.

The state schools superintendent sent a letter to parents saying the Department of Education is ready to resume a sense of normalcy when the fall semester starts on Aug. 3, by opening schools to full in-person learning. That includes extra-curricular activities such as clubs and athletics. Parents, for the most part say that’s a good thing.

“I’m kind of excited but also worried because there’s still a pandemic going on,” said parent Sommer Hovey. ” We also seem to have a few things under control here in Hawaii specially.”

Parents say getting their children back in the classrooms will not only give them the education they need but also the social interaction that’s been missing for the past year. As far as safety, parents are counting on faculty to take the necessary precautions.

“It is worrisome,” said parent Kaulama Vares. “But I really do trust our teachers and faculty in the DOE system. They’re really trying their best, and I really believe they wouldn’t put our kids in harm’s way.”

DOE says there has not been a COVID-19 transmission on a school campus. High schools are being paired with healthcare providers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Middle schools will be next. The teachers’ union says the push for more vaccinations will be critical in the next few months.

“One concern we have is for those students that may not be able to get vaccinated, being surrounded by those that choose not to get vaccinated,” said Corey Rosenlee, HSTA president. “We’re just hoping that for both teachers and students, to encourage them to be able to get the vaccine so that you know, we do create some sort of herd immunity.”

DOE is also working on weekly COVID-19 testing at select schools. A spokeswoman says starting next month, DOE wants to enlist up to 15 schools and get students, with their parents’ permission, to volunteer to get tested weekly. The plan is to be able to quickly isolate those who test positive and are asymptomatic.

“I’m confident that all the teachers especially the principals are really looking out for our students and so I, as a substitute (teacher), am really happy to go back and am happy that we’re able to be there for all the kids,” said Hovey.