Paradise Cove Luau permanently lays off more employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a letter to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Paradise Cove Luau announced it will permanently lay off more employees as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt many businesses in the state.

The letter states that while several employees have been laid off since March 20, Paradise Cove will not be planning to re-employ these individuals before Oct. 15 when the pre-travel program is expected to commence.

The company, which relies heavily on tourism, says their business has been hit hard by the lack of visitors coming to O’ahu.

Paradise Cove reported that 164 people were employed by their Kapolei location and 17 others were employed by their office in Honolulu. Specific details regarding how many employees will be permanently laid off has not been disclosed, but all employees were temporarily laid off on June 7 as a result of continued closure.

