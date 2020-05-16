Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payouts roll out Monday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system is now officially operational and processing claims.

It is called PUA for short.

The program provides unemployment benefits for people who are self employed and gig workers who otherwise wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits.

KHON2 has been told more than 20,000 people here applied for assistance through the program.

The first round of payouts is slated to roll out on Monday.

