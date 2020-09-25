Pandemic prompts drive through flu shots to be held at Kakaako Waterfront Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you gotten your flu shot yet? The Hawaii State AFL-CIO and My Health Solutions plan to host a drive through flu shot event available to the public from Saturday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 4.

The “Drive Through to Beat the Flu” event will be held the first weekend of October at Kakaako Waterfront Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say seniors will be given priority from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In order to receive a flu shot, participants must have the following:

Completed flu shot questionnaire and consent form, which can be found here.

Photocopies of your State issued ID.

Medical insurance card(s) if you are 18-years-old or older and have medical insurance.

For uninsured participants, event organizers are requiring the following:

Be 3-years-old or older.

Bring a completed flu shot questionnaire and consent form.

Bring a photocopy of your State issued ID, school ID or birth certificate.

My Health Services says they will also require all attendees to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible.

For more information and event details, visit their website.

