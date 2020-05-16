Pandemic may force permanent shut down of Hawaii-based events company

A Hawaii company in the business of bringing joy to people for more than a century is painting a grim image of its future, the third generational family owner of EK Fernandez Shows said COVID-19 could shut them down permanently.

The company owner Scott Fernandez said him and others who work in events and entertainment are completely shut-down and he said it is hard to know how much longer he can survive in business.

“Once they start filling the planes up that they should allow businesses like mine open,” Fernandez said. “Because what is an airplane but a giant amusement ride, it just costs a little more to get on, it’s a longer ride and you get to breathe everyone else’s air.”

While retailers on Oahu welcomed back customers to their stores with certain safety guidelines on Friday and soon restaurants can begin to open up dine-in once again, other industries are left at the end of the line for reopening.

His industry of circus and fair entertainment falls under the “high-risk” category, these events involve large gatherings and they are last in the governor’s list to reopen.

Fernandez said, “No one knows what’s really going to happen, but we may not open for two years, we may not open every again, I don’t know, it depends what the government does.”

Fernandez said policies could be introduced to help him and other business owners get relief from commercial landlord rent. He would also like to see a reduction in real property tax and restructure of tax loss policies in the state.

Fernandez said, “They need to do things for businesses like ours, like if we already paid our registration fees due to their actions we need to be reimbursed for those.”

The Hawaii County Fair and Maui Fair announced they have been canceled, the Aloha Stadium website lists the 50th State Fair and all events through June 30 as canceled or suspended.