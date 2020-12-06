Pandemic fatigue, what you can do to fight it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Feeling anxious, unmotivated or irritable? It is possible you are suffering from Pandemic Fatigue, and you are not alone.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Clinical Psychologist Graham Taylor said many people may be suffering from some form of pandemic fatigue after dealing with COVID-19 for nearly a year

“I believe everyone is affected by this because it’s not just a pandemic that’s addressed one aspect of our lives, it is worldwide,” Taylor said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pandemic fatigue is “a natural and expected reaction to sustained and unresolved adversity in people’s lives.”

It can result in lack of motivation to continue safe practices like wearing masks and social distancing.

“The psychological fear of disease is far more fearful than the disease itself. And the psychological contagion effect is always far more reaching the physical contagion,” Taylor explained.

He said the uncertainty and constant fear surrounding the virus is taking a toll and is leaving many people feeling physically depleted, anxious, depressed, hopeless, or even angry and irritable.

“We might find our sleep being impacted, our energy, our motivation, those things that normally bring us joy and pleasure, are not as rewarding. We might find ourselves being a little more restless and worried. “

Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green said succumbing to the fatigue could have serious repercussions.

“Pandemic fatigue usually refers to non-compliance with the social requests of social distancing, not gathering in large numbers and wearing masks. So we are worried that people will start going back to big gatherings too prematurely and we will see a lot of spread,” Green explained.

There are ways to fight the fatigue.

“Things like exercise, things like making sure that we’re eating good foods, making sure that as best we can, we’re keeping in some contact with least a small handful of people,” Taylor said.

He suggests taking up a new hobby at home, focusing your attention on something that you can control because “certainty, predictability, that equals safe–safety and trust.”

Since the news and media can be upsetting, taking time away from it can be helpful.

Taylor said positive self-talk is also beneficial.

“One of the things that we can say is, ‘This too shall pass.’ Our expectation that we will get through this, and we will get over this, we are far more resilient than we realize,” Taylor explained.

Taylors message to everyone is to hang in there. Now that a vaccine is in the works, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.