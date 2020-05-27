Pandemic creates bike-riding boom

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The pandemic impacted Hawaii in many ways, but not all of them were bad. One of the positive things to come out of the mandatory stay-at-home order is many people are using pedal power to get around.

“I think the biggest reason why people wanted to ride bikes is that they’re stuck at home. That’s what we did when we were kids. When we were stuck at home, we rode our bikes,” BIKEFACTORY Owner Mitch Parcels said.

Fresh air and exercise. Just two of the perks of riding a bike. Many people and families took to two wheels during the pandemic creating a bike riding boom.

Parcels said his shop has seen a huge uptick in bike sales since March.

“Basically what happened was at first people started fixing up old bikes, parts started running out and then they started looking at new bikes. A lot of the department stores sold out, and the rest of the stores started selling out. And we were just fortunate that we had been planning a little bit ahead.”

The city said bike registrations increased from 1,172 in February to 1,464 in March. Registrations jumped to 2,029 in April. Those numbers don’t account for the people who dusted off and repaired old bikes they may not have ridden in years.

CJ Johnson, the physical activity coordinator for the Hawaii State Department of Health, said bike riding has both physical and mental benefits.

“(It’s) an accessible, low impact way of getting physical activity that’s both cardio vascular activity, which is good for your lungs and your heart. It’s also good for muscular strength since you have to use your leg muscles to get around. It helps with managing stress, which of course is really important in times like these,” Johnson said.

He said it also helps manage chronic illnesses, like diabetes and heart disease, that put people at risk for respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

With so many more people and families riding bikes, safety is key.

Parcels said you really want to stand out when you’re riding so cars can see you more easily.

“Be bright and loud. Wear bright clothes. Light yourself up.”

Riding a bike that’s the right size for you will also help keep you safe according to Parcels, because it allows you to have better control over the bike.

Making sure that the brakes and gears work properly and the tires are properly inflated is also essential.

Hawaii Bicycling League Executive Director Lori McCarney said having basic bicycle knowledge is also important.

“They should make sure that they and their kids understand sort of basic things about how to signal, how to be predictable, especially the kids,” McCarney explained.

She said where you ride is also just as important.

“Neighborhoods tend to be good places to ride if you’re not on a busy street particularly. But on every street, you still need to be alert. Somebody could be backing out of their driveway and not see you and you need to look out for pedestrians…You need to really pay attention,” McCarney said.

Maps, marked bike routes and other resources for bike riders can be found by clicking here.

You can also search Google Maps for bike routes.