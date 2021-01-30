Palolo Chinese Home to hold second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo Chinese Home (PCH) will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Walgreens on Sunday, Jan. 31, where a majority of participants will be receiving their final dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic will be available for residents, senior program participants and staff. Senior Day Care Program participant Lorraine Nishiyama said, she is happy that she did not have to register online.
About 300 individuals at PCH are scheduled to receive the vaccine on Sunday, Jan. 31, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The first PCH COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held on Saturday, Jan. 2. The CEO of PCH said, everyone is relieved and thankful to get their second shots.
“Our residents and staff are so grateful for their vaccine against COVID-19. Everyone is feeling a sense of relief and happiness for receiving their second ‘booster’ dose. When watching the news and seeing people waiting to get the vaccine, then comparing that with having access here at home, we have everything to be thankful for with this opportunity.“Darlene Nakayama, Palolo Chinese Home CEO
