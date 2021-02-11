Palolo Chinese Home to hold another coronavirus vaccine clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo Chinese Home is holding a second coronavirus vaccine clinic to extend protection to seniors receiving its off-campus services.

The clinic, in partnership with Times Pharmacy, will be held Friday, Feb. 12, at Palolo Chinese Home from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, over 80 seniors from the Senior Day Care & Palolo Wellness Program received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Off-campus seniors receive home care, Meals-to-Go and home cleaning needs provided by PCH.

A final clinic is planned for the end of the month.

