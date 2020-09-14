Palolo Chinese Home given video conferencing devices for Grandparents Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of grandparents day, kupuna at the Palolo Chinese Home got some video conferencing computers.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

This was a donation from Wayne Parsons Law Office in Honolulu.

The devices will help kupuna connect with their loved ones.

Both residents of the home and the senior day care program will have access to the units.

The law office did it in the spirit of a national outreach event known as the Injury Board Day of Action.