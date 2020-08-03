Palolo Chinese Home confirms non-direct food service worker tested positive for virus

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Palolo Chinese Home received confirmation that a non-direct food service worker tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1.

According to Palolo Chinese Home, this individual has no contact with residents, and the virus was contracted outside of the facility. 

The employee is being quarantined, as well as those who may have been in close contact with this employee.

