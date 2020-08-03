Palolo Chinese Home confirms non-direct food service worker tested positive for virus

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Palolo Chinese Home received confirmation that a non-direct food service worker tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1.
According to Palolo Chinese Home, this individual has no contact with residents, and the virus was contracted outside of the facility.
The employee is being quarantined, as well as those who may have been in close contact with this employee.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii’s Rico Garcia yet to give up a run through two weeks of 2020 MLB action
- EDC Las Vegas 2020 officially postponed to May 2021
- Tropical Storm Isaias slowly moving north, just offshore of east-central Florida coast
- United Airlines plans to increase more flights to Hawaii
- Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok