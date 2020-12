HONOULU (KHON2) — Families were able to visit kupuna by staying in their cars at a special Palolo Chinese Home drive-in.

This made sure that people were properly socially distanced.

Some family members even brought signs to show their love.

Santa also paid the residents a visit bringing a sack of goodies from Neiman Marcus Ala Moana’s Adopt-A-Kupuna gift drive.