Pahoa man charged with robbery at a grocery store where he injured employees with a cart

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Pahoa man has been charged with numerous offenses following an incident at a grocery store.

Hawaii Island police say 37-year-old Mark Blankley tried to steal food.

When confronted by workers he injured four employees with a shopping cart and then coughed and spit in their faces, telling them he had the coronavirus.

He was arrested and charged with robbery, terroristic threatening, theft, and drugs and weapons offenses.

Since the incident happened during the governor’s emergency proclamation, the robbery charge is considered a felony.

Blankley remains in custody on $31,500 bail.