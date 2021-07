HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pagoda Floating Restaurant reopened Friday, July 16.

The restaurant is now open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. daily.

The dinner buffet will be from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

It was previously doing take-out only.

