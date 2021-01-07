Pagoda Floating Restaurant furloughs additional employees, closes temporarily

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Pagoda Floating Restaurant revealed in a letter to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations on Tuesday, Jan. 5, that the establishment had to furlough five workers and temporarily close due to a decline in business.
The Restaurant had limited services and furloughed approximately 60 employees in March, 2020, after the pandemic reduced services to take-out meals and family meal packages.
The continuing decline in business led to the temporary closure and additional five furloughs, which went into effect on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Four Pagoda Floating Restaurant employees will remain on staff to assist with take-out food operations at the neighboring Pagoda Hotel, which is not associated with the Restaurant.
