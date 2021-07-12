Paddle Imua celebrates 10th anniversary of helping special needs children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An annual paddle race for special needs children is taking place next weekend July 17-19.

Paddle Imua is an annual benefit ocean race on Maui for Camp Imua, an overnight recreational camp for children with special needs.

Despite going virtual last year due to the pandemic, something special happened.

The event saw its highest participation numbers with 520 paddlers.

Folks all over the world rode the waves to help raise money for the nonprofit.

This year the event is back on Maui, but still open for people worldwide.

“We were really, really blown away,” said Dean Wong, Imua Family Services executive director. “I don’t mean the success of the event. We were really really blown away by the not only the success of the event but the participation from around the world. From Great Britain, Norway, Germany. People just rallied and people appreciated what we were doing right here in Maui and for our children here in Maui.”

Last year, the event raised about $22,000.

If you would like to participate in Saturday’s race or donate to the cause visit https://paddleimua.com/