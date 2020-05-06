Pacific Princess pulled into Honolulu Harbor for refueling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cruise ship pulled into Honolulu Harbor.
This one wasn’t dropping off passengers.
The Pacific Princess pulled into port for just a few hours Tuesday to re-fuel and stock up on supplies as it heads to the Philippines.
Cruise lines worldwide have extended their suspension of operations due to COVID-19.
