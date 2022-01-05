Overwhelmed amid the omicron surge? One local acupuncturist has tips you can do to destress

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With COVID cases on the rise due to the omicron variant, the stress of the pandemic may still be lingering for many people.

Some businesses are temporarily closing their doors or asking their employees to start working from home. Thu Yen is a certified and licensed acupuncturist at West Oahu Acupuncture located in Ewa Beach.

She said navigating her business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been an adjustment, but along the way she has come up with some helpful tips for her clients to destress while working from home.

During the start of the pandemic in 2020, Yen said she had a decrease in clients coming in due to COVID cases statewide.

However, she still wanted to reach them and make sure they were handling their stress appropriately.

So, she started selling Zen Boxes to her patients, along with offering tips for her patients to keep in mind to help combat their stress — whether they are at home or at work.

She said when people notice they are getting overly stressed and need a break, there are steps they can take.

For instance, Yen recommends taking regular breaks at work, if possible, to re-center and refocus the mind. She added that something as simple as standing up to do some stretches can be very beneficial.

Yen stated many people are stuck behind a desk all day and forget to get up and get moving; standing and stretching to get the blood circulating around the body can be beneficial.

She said she also started selling her Zen Box packed with wellness items to destress throughout the day, including her destress herbal tea with white peony, mint, roasted ginger and other destressing herbs, a cupping set, essential oils, food suggestions, as well as auriculotherapy.

Yen said now that the omicron variant is surging it might be a good time for her clients or those interested to take home her Zen Box to help them destress throughout the day.

Those interested can learn more about Yen’s Zen Care Box by clicking here or visiting her acupuncture office in Ewa Beach located at Laulani Village Shopping Center (91-1123 Keaunui Drive, Suite 220, Ewa Beach, HI 96707).

Yen said it is important now, more than ever, to think about ways to destress during everyday life.

Sometimes it is as simple as sipping on a calming herbal tea or standing up a few times during the day and stretching the body.