Over a dozen Hawaii hotels filed layoff notices with the labor department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a sign of the devastating impacts that the pandemic has had on our economy.

More than a dozen hotels in the state have filed layoff notices with the labor department.

In the notices posted on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, nearly 3,000 employees from all departments are affected–either being permanently laid off or having their furlough extended.

The majority of hotels have been closed since March, which was at the start of the travel restrictions.

The uncertainty surrounding the reopening of tourism has left many of them up in the air.

