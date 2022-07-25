HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided more than $2.6 billion to help with funeral costs related to COVID-19. To date, this assistance has helped pay for funerals of more than 419,000 people since Jan. 20, 2020.

A FEMA spokesperson told KHON2 on Monday, July 25, that 747 people have started the assistance process in Hawaii. So far, 564 awards have been given, with a total of $3,240,892 in aid.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

There is no deadline to apply, and applicants will have the ability to open a case. Call 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii time, Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.

Eligibility determinations are based on when the applicant submits all required documentation, which include a copy of an official death certificate that shows the death occurred in the United States on or after Jan. 20, 2020, and that it was attributed to COVID-19.

WHAT’S COVERED

FEMA may approve COVID-19 Funeral Assistance for expenses such as:

Funeral services

Cremation

Interment

Costs associated with producing death certificates

Costs due to local or state government laws or ordinances

Transportation for up to two people to identify the person who died

Transfer of remains

Casket or urn

Burial plot

Marker or headstone

Clergy

Funeral ceremony

Funeral home equipment or staff

For more information on the application process, click here.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

NOTE: Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to them for that service so that agency representatives are able to contact them.