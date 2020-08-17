Over 600 tested at Sunday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Because of the surging numbers of coronavirus cases, especially on Oahu, the city arranged for the COVID-19 drive-through testing at the Kakaako Waterfront Park on Aug. 16.

It was a scene similar to the first drive-thru testing back in March. Once again, you could see the cars snaked out of the park and onto Ala Moana Boulevard.

We asked Jessica Linster on how long she had been waiting in line to get tested.

“Like an hour and a half probably,” she replied. “This is our first test. But this is a lot of people.”

“When I got here at nine o’clock, there was already a line of at least 100 cars in front of me,” said Cris Cordia, another person who waited in line.

Cordia said he went to get tested because of the surge in cases and because it was offered free to people like him who don’t have health insurance.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii conducted the testing. They said that 678 people were tested.

