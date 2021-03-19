Over 48,000 beneficiaries in Hawaii vaccinated by military

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Tripler Army Medical Center announced on Friday, March 19, that 48,324 beneficiaries have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 30,290 have received their second dose.

The numbers include active duty service members, retirees and dependents from various branches of service.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

An official with Tripler said, military COVID-19 vaccine operations have been going exceedingly well.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine operations across the Hawaii Military Health System are going exceedingly well. Innovative efforts from all the services help protect everyone in Hawaii by increasing the overall number of people vaccinated, maintaining readiness of our service members, and supporting the national COVID-19 response.” Col. Martin Doperak, Tripler Army Medical Center hospital commander

Vaccination teams from the military have been administering doses to personnel and beneficiaries through drive-thru and walk up options since first receiving a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15, 2021.