Over 300 get tested for COVID-19 on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were 322 people who got tested for COVID-19 at a pair of drive-through locations on Oahu.

One was held at Kakaako Waterfront Park, and the other at Wahiawa District Park.

Employees at Premier Medical Group Hawaii who did the testing in Kakaako said it wasn’t as busy as last week when they tested 678 people.

With vast experience in testing, one medical professional said that he sees a common theme that’s led to the spread of the virus.

“Some of the problems that I’ve actually seen–some of the callbacks that I’ve done, some of the people that I’ve seen in the urgent care–we’ve had quite a few people,” said Premier Medical Group Hawaii Physician’s Assistant Brent Turner. “In fact, in the past week [the people] that were sick, were tested, but they still went out in public, still went to a friend’s house, still went to work and that exposes people. You get a group of people coming in that were exposed–that were sick–that now that’s starting to exponentially increase.”

Turner added that if people who are symptomatic isolate themselves they’re saving potentially hundreds or thousands of other exposures.

