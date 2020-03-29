Over 1,200 people arrived in Hawaii on March 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority show visitors to the islands continue to drop.

On March 27, more than 1,200 people arrived at state airports. 180 were visitors, and the rest were returning residents and flight crews.

Oahu had the highest number of passengers with more than a thousand.

As for Kahului airport, there 87, in Kona there were 45, and in Lihue there were 26 passengers.

Thursday, March 26, was the start of the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for arriving passengers.